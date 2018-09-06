New Snapchat Spectacles finally look like something you'd actually wear

Two new designs for Snapchat Spectacles have landed – and they look like sunglasses that you'd actually wear, rather than, as was the case with previous designs, something out of a joke shop.

Part of the Snapchat Spectacles 2 range, the two new designs are called Veronica and Nico, and come with a black frame and polarized lenses, so you can comfortably wear them in the sun.

The tech on board is the same, so you'll be able to film 10-second clips of video and post them to Snapchat. A software update earlier in the year means you can now share your recordings on other social media sites too.

The glasses are water-resistant, so it won't matter if they get rained on, and they sync with either your Android or iPhone whenever it's nearby.

A new look

Unlike most of the other designs available for Snapchat Spectacles 2, these don't include the accented color around the lens, so they look more like regular sunglasses, although if you look closely you can see the cameras in the top corners.

You can buy the new designs from the official Spectacles website, but at $199.99 / £199.99 (about AU$360) they're more expensive that other Snapchat Spectacles 2 designs, which cost $149.99 / £149.99.

According to TechCrunch, users of the second generation of Spectacles have recorded 40% more video and images than with the original glasses, so it may be that we see more additions to the range soon.