New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals get you big data and Apple Music from £21.99/pm

When it comes to snapping up one of Samsung's flagship handsets - even from previous year's line-ups - big data plans just make sense to make the most of the handset's large screen blueprint and stunning resolution. Thankfully, iD Mobile is delivering the goods on affordable, big data plans in its latest Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals.

Considering each of these S20 FE offerings also comes loaded with up to five months of Apple Music free, you'll need all the data you can get to listen to your favourite bops.

With low monthly rates and upfront costs, you could get a 20GB dose of data for £21.99 a month and £19.99 upfront, more than enough for a bit of streaming, as well as social media scrolling.

Or why not go all out on an unlimited data plan, setting you back £23.99 a month and only £9.99 upfront? A great one for those who heavily stream on the go and/or partake in smartphone gaming, you'll never have to worry about running low with this unlimited tariff.

Fall somewhere in-between? There's a third 50GB option, too. Scroll down below to get more information on these fantastic mobile phone deals.

3 big data Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals:

How to claim free Apple Music

Eligible devices at iD Mobile also benefit from a free subscription to Apple services for up to five months. This includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+. With the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, then, you're eligible for up to five months of Apple Music.

To claim, purchase your handset with your chosen tariff. An Apple banner will then appear on the order confirmation page, as well as your confirmation email or an email sent 12 days after purchase.

Click on the Apple banner and this will take you to the Apple website where you can follow instructions to claim your free Apple Music sub.

If you've never had these services before, the you get the full five months. While returning Apple Music customers will receive up to two months free and returning Apple Arcade and News+ customers will receive up to four months free.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: how does it differ from the S20?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was 2020's answer to the flagship at the time. Earning its model name for being a cheaper iteration of its full-fat counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy S20, it's fair to assume that while the differences between the S20 FE and S20 don't go much further than skin deep, when we compare it to the newest Samsung flagship, the specs may seem vastly different.

However, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 considerably cheaper than its predecessor at launch with modifications to bring it in line with this more affordable price point, buying the S20 FE over the S21 still manages to get you a handset that hosts some flashy flagship features, albeit in a cheaper, plastic shell.

(Image credit: Samsung)

So what are those aforementioned features? Well, the S20 FE boasts that super-smooth, 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution. In terms of display, this doesn't actually differ too much from Samsung's latest flagship. The S21 - which is fractionally smaller at 6.2-inches rather than the S20 FE's 6.5 - has a maximum resolution of Full HD+ rather than the S20's WQHD+ offering.

Under the hood of the S20 FE you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which offers a seriously impressive, snappy performance. Where the camera is concerned, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens set-up with excellent features like the S20's Night Mode, as well as Single Take utilising all three lenses to capture the very best snap. The upgrade between this and the S21 is minimal, hosting much the same hardware with a few tweaks in terms of its software.

Of course, as a more affordable variation of its older sibling, there are obviously drawbacks to the budget-friendly edition. When we gave it a whirl, we found the battery life didn't keep up with moderate to heavy usage, with juice draining tasks like gaming and taking photos using up a lot of power. As previously mentioned, its shell also leaves something left to be desired, with a lack of curves and a plastic back.

Still, we think those flagship features, including 5G, more than make up for the slight inconvenience of having to put the handset on charge every night. Plus, right now it's the only budget friendly model available that adopts flagship features, with Samsung yet to launch a S21 FE to join the rankings of its current flagship family.