New iPad Mini and entry-level iPad expected for early 2019

Early 2019 is now expected to hold not just one but two new iPad announcements from Apple, thanks to a new DigiTimes report. The Taiwanese outlet claims to know that the next iPad Mini and entry-level iPad are due out early this year.
"Apple reportedly plans to launch two entry-level tablets in the first half of 2019," DigiTimes writes, "including a fifth-generation iPad mini and another entry-level iPad model, said the sources."
Specifically, this would mark the launch of the iPad Mini 5 as well as what would technically be the seventh standard iPad of its kind, or the iPad 7. Apple hasn't updated the former in almost four years; the latter, on the other hand, was just refreshed in March 2018.
Actually, today you can still buy the 7.9-inch iPad Mini 4 for a higher price than the latest 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support. So, yes, Apple sorely needs to update the Mini line at the very least.
And yet, we have a hard time seeing how else the 9.7-inch iPad can be improved – especially for its basically unbeatable price. Color us excited to see what Apple has cooked up for iPads in 2019.
Via LaptopMag