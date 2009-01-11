Hands on: Logic Bolt projector phone review

What everyone was looking for at this year's CES was a bit of innovation and many were disappointed... especially if you couldn't give a monkey's about 3D TV.

So when we clapped eyes on the Logic Bolt, it felt like a breath of fresh air. A projector smooshed into a phone? That's the kind of insane convergence we like to see.

OK, it's never going to project a 100-inch screen in a brightly lit room, but then again, this phone isn't designed for that.

The Logic Bolt on show was only a prototype, so the thickness of around 20mm may not be the final spec, but still it felt like a good enough effort for a phone packing a light bulb.

Nightclub fun

Using liquid crystal on silicon and LEDs for illumination, the projector is good enough for a 64in display in a darkened room... CEO of Logic Wireless, Aasim Saied, said the company was shining images on the ceiling of a nightclub the evening before, and the owner was so impressed he wanted to buy the handset there and then.

Onboard storage of 4GB and expandability up to 20GB means that business users, which are clearly the demographic for this phone, would be able to store hours of super-fun PowerPoint presentations and video on the handset to show off in important business meetings.

And for the all-important sound, the speaker located on the bottom was more than adequate, pumping out good sound even when flush to a surface.

After that, any other features would be a bonus, and there are a few for the casual user. A 3MP camera, GPS and internet connectivity mean that this is more than just a business phone... although the lack of 3G connectivity and W-iFi might hamper the handset's appeal.

But worry ye not, as Logic Wireless is looking at making a 3G enabled version of the handset, as well as sorting out the form factor and UI to an even more palatable version.

So, while it's hardly the most beautiful handset you'll ever see, it's more than adequate for the business use it's designed for, and you can't help but love a little bit of innovation.