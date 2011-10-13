Apple wins Australian sales ban on Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Apple has succeeded in its bid to have the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 blocked from sale in Australia.

The fruity company was awarded a preliminary sales injunction against the 10-inch slate when a judge ruled that sales should be barred until the two companies' patent dispute is resolved in a trial.

Apple claims that the Galaxy Tab 10.1 infringes on three of its patents, and last week it rejected a deal offered by Samsung relating to the Australian market.

The art of patent disputes

Samsung's statement on the matter makes it clear that, though Apple has won yet another battle, the war is far from over.

"Samsung will continue its legal proceeding against Apple's claim in order to ensure our innovative products remain available to customers," the statement reads.

"This is part of our ongoing legal proceeding against Apple's claim. Samsung is also confident it can prove Apple's violation of Samsung's wireless technology patents through a cross-claim filed on September 16, 2011 with the Federal Court of Australia, New South Wales.

"Our wireless standard patents are essential for mobile business. We will continue to legally assert our intellectual property rights against those who violate Samsung's patents and free ride on our technology."

The Australian courts will decide today if Samsung will be allowed to sell a modified tablet that does away with the allegedly infringing technology, much as the company has done with three of its handsets in the Netherlands.

