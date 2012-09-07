Amazon Kindle announcements: what's coming to the UK?

Amazon made a host of announcements last night, including the exciting new Kindle Fire HD; but just what is going to wend its way to the UK's shop shelves?

First up is the Kindle Fire – we're finally going to get our mitts on Amazon's tablet in both its updated original form and in the shape of the new Kindle Fire HD.

The Kindle Fire comes with a faster 1.2GHz processor than its American predecessor, with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity and a 7-inch touchscreen display.

The Kindle Fire is available for pre-order in the UK now with a UK release date of October 25 and price tag of £129.00.

If you don't fancy the out-dated Fire, then the Kindle Fire HD may be for you; Amazon is billing it as the "most advanced 7-inch tablet" thanks to its fast Wi-Fi, 11 hours plus battery life, Dolby HD audio, 1.2GHz dual-core processor – see what we made of the tablet in our hands on Kindle Fire HD review.

The Fire HD is hitting the UK on October 25 with prices set at £159 for the 16GB edition and £199 for the 32GB model.

Check out the UK-bound 7-inch Kindle Fire HD in all its glory in our video below:

Finally the humble Kindle E-ink ereader is staying UK-side with a nice little price drop to £69.

So what aren't the Brits getting? There's no Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for us (hmph), nor the larger 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD, possibly because it's LTE-enabled and our networks haven't managed to stop bickering long enough to launch 4G.

But hey, we guess we should just be grateful to have any Kindle Fire at all after nigh on a year of casting jealous looks at our American cousins.