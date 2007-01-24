Americans prefer PC to partner

According to a new survey, Americans are more in love with their computer than their spouse or significant other.

Kelton Researchfound that 65 per cent of Americans spend more time with their computer than their partner. In all, 84 per cent said they were " more dependent on their home computer now than they were just three years ago", but many had experienced problems with their loved one.

On average, respondents had experienced computer trouble eight times in those three years, and estimated they wasted 12 hours per month due to home computer problems, the report said.

Over half of the 1,001 respondents (52 per cent) said when they last had a problem with their computer they felt emotions such as "anger, sadness or alienation".

"As computers become increasingly pervasive in our lives, our relationships with them can begin to seem almost as important as a relationship with a significant other," said Dr. Robi Ludwig in a press release by software company SupportSoft , which commissioned the survey. " When problems then occur with the computer, it often leaves people feeling frustrated or helpless."