AR racing is now cheaper than ever: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit £10 off this weekend

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is now available for just £89.99 - £10 less than the original launch price. Considering these AR racing sets were so difficult to buy at launch, and the fact that Nintendo devices like these rarely see significant price drops, you're getting an excellent deal here - with both the Luigi and Mario options up for grabs.

Currys dropped the £99.99 Luigi version down to £89.99. With Nintendo Switch deals running a little dry in the weeks following the Christmas rush, this is one of the best discounts you'll find for the system right now. You'll also find the Mario set available for the same price at Game.

We'd move quickly, though, because we've already seen stock of the popular Mario kit selling out at plenty of other retailers over the week. There's little wonder this Mario Kart Live deal has proven so popular, with stock shortages lasting well into December many were unable to get their hands on the experience at launch.

The recently released AR Mario Kart game merges a real-life RC kart with augmented reality gameplay on your Switch console, so you can build your own race tracks around the home and battle it out across an arena of your own creation.

You can find out more about exactly what you get for the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price and check out more Nintendo Switch deals right here on TechRadar, and check out the offers in full just below.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest availability for the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit accessory in your area further down the page.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Luigi: £99.99 £89.99 at Currys

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has taken its first ever price drop this week, with Currys scratching £10 from the RRP. That's particularly stunning considering these sets were pretty difficult to get your hands on at launch, though with the holiday rush dying down a discount was never out of the question.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario: £99.99 £89.99 at Game

You'll find a similar saving available on the Mario set at Game, offering the same lowest price yet on the far more popular Mario version of the AR racing accessory.

More Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

Save £6 - It's not a massive discount but the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some price cuts in the Currys Boxing Day sales. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £59.99 at Currys

You can save £10 on the full RRP of the red and blue Nintendo Switch Joy-Con at Currys this week as well. That's excellent news for anyone looking to increase their multiplayer capacity, especially seeing as these controllers rarely see their own discounts.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £49.99 £36.99 at Currys

You'll find plenty of Nintendo Switch games on sale at Currys right now, but this £13 saving on Super Mario 3D All-Stars is proving particularly popular. Recently released and only available until March, you'll want to move quickly to secure this discount.

You'll find all the latest prices on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game just below, with the cheapest offers from across the web all pulled through automatically.

Mario Kart Live also works well in docked mode, so why not make the most of it with more of the latest Pro Controller deals, or beef up your multiplayer capacity with some cheap Joy-Con. If you're still in the market for a console but don't want to spend the full £279, you can also check out Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for extra savings on discounted games as well.