LG's 4K HDR TV just got a huge discount in the Amazon sales

Amazon's end of summer sale is underway, with big savings on tech including TVs, and this 4K TV deal – courtesy of the LG TV 2019 range – is one of the best of the lot.

LG doesn't tend to make many budget TVs – usually angling for mid-range and premium offerings with its OLED (organic LED) panel technology, which has been taking the high-end TV market by storm.

Below LG's best OLED TVs, though, is its 4K LED TV range – with plenty of the processing smarts and 4K / HDR technologies we expect to see in a modern smart TV. And this particular set, the LG UM7510 (2019), is getting a discount of up to 40% off its RRP across all four sizes: 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The saving gets bigger for larger panel sizes, but even the 43- and 49-inch models can save you a pretty penny.

You can see the deal for each model below, but make sure to move fast while these prices last – we saw similar discounts for the Sony XG70 (from the Sony TV 2019 range), but that very quickly returned to its previous price.