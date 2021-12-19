Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew live stream: watch free coverage of the BWF World Championships men's final

Audio player loading…

This is a huge day for Badminton in India and Singapore with the Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew BWF World Championships men's singles final about to hit the stage in Huelva, Spain. Kidambi Srikanth is the country's first ever men's singles finalist and the hopes of his nation rest on his shoulders. Singapore has never before produced a badminton world champion. No pressure, then. Here's how to get a Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew free live stream wherever you are.

The stage was set for an Indian to get this chance since yesterday when Kidambi Srikanth came through the all-Indian semi against countryman Lakshya Sen. It was 12th seed's experience that told, though as the 28-year-old walked out the 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 victor. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew will be a very different challenge.

Malaysian-born Loh Kean Yew has a big story of his own, of course. The 24-year-old was Singapore's flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics and though he hasn't got to the Championship final before, he has two BWF World Tour final wins and five in the International Series. With an impressive hot streak over the last few months, Singapore could well be the ones to see their first ever badminton world champion.

The BWF World Championships men's singles final is scheduled to start at 5pm IST (11.30am / 6.30am ET) although expect delays if the other finals overrun. You can follow our guide to on how to watch a Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a FREE Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew live stream

100% free Badminton World Championships live stream on YouTube If you don't live in a country where the tournament is being shown by a big-name broadcaster, the good news is that many people can get a 100% free Badminton World Championships live stream on YouTube. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. Just bear in mind that Badminton World Championships coverage will be restricted in most countries where the tournament is being shown by local broadcasters (places like India and the UK). Play gets underway at 5pm IST / 7.30pm SGT. That's 11.30 am GMT or 6.30am ET. If you're abroad right now and still want to keep up with a badminton live stream on YouTube, you'll need a VPN (as explained below). Otherwise, you'll be limited to the highlights.

How to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can live stream Badminton World Championships action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream badminton from anywhere

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to YouTube

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew live stream 2021: how to watch badminton online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Badminton World Championships live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar plans start at Rs 499 for the VIP package, and the all-access content plan costs Rs 1,499. Live coverage of the badminton is scheduled for 5pm IST but expect delays if the other finals overrun. Those of you wanting to live stream Badminton World Championships action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch a Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew live stream in China

CCTV China Badminton fans based in China can tune into the 2021 Badminton World Championships on CCTV China, specifically CCTV5+. Play gets underway at 4pm CST on most days of the tournament, but you'll need to keep an eye on CCTV's TV schedule, as the channel's coverage varies from day to day. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the badminton wherever you are.

How to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew live stream in the UK