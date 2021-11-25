Kickstart your smart home with this Amazon Echo Show 5 Black Friday bundle

Black Friday's proving to be a great time to get new smart devices into your home. This Amazon Black Friday deal proves that, as it features two excellent smart home products at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Simply one of the best smart home Black Friday deals we've seen this year, you can pick up an Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker together for just £48.98. That's an enormous £66 saving off the combined retail price.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 Black Friday deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £114.98 Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £114.98 £48.98 at Amazon

Save 57% - This smart display and smart speaker combo isn't to be missed at this record low price. Both are packed with features that are sure to be of a convenience to you, including Alexa voice assistant functionality, as well as streaming app support from the likes of Prime Video and Spotify.

While the Amazon Echo Show 5's compact 5-inch display won't blow you away with its video quality, it is a portable and convenient way of using streaming apps like Netflix, Spotify and Prime Video. But it can also serve other basic functions like checking the weather or serving as an alarm clock.

The Echo Show 5 is also compatible with the Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker, allowing you to listen to higher quality audio while using both devices. And of course, neither would feel complete without Alexa voice functionality, which is supported by both devices included in the bundle.

Need a larger screen? Amazon's Echo Show range comes in a variety of sizes. The Echo Show 8, for example, features a larger 8-inch screen. Not sure which smart device is right for you? Be sure to have a look at our Black Friday Amazon Echo deals hub for professional, tested advice on which device will serve you best.

More Amazon Echo Show 5 Black Friday deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals