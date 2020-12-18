It's your last chance to get a free Nintendo Switch with this £20/pm phone deal

Amongst other things, 2020 has played host to one of the biggest scavenger hunts with many trying to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch gaming console – and we're about 99% sure that's purely because they wanted to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons like everyone else.

Whilst getting your hands on one was almost impossible, now you can snatch up a free Nintendo Switch in this fantastic double whammy mobile phone deal – but not for long. Ending this coming Tuesday (December 22), you'll need to act fast.

Pick up the Oppo Find X2 in one of Virgin Media's plans and pay from £20 a month and nothing upfront for 1GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts with the console thrown in for free.

However, it is important to note that the reason this contract is so cheap is that you'll be tied in for three years instead of the usual two. You can opt for a two year option with Virgin...but your bills won't be quite as cheap.

Find out more about this Nintendo Switch + mobile phone deal:

Oppo Find X2 Lite: at Virgin Media | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm + free Nintendo Switch

Saving £180 in this exceptional bundle deal, claim your free Nintendo Switch console and also snap up the fantastic Oppo Find X2 Lite handset. Pay from £20 for the network's 1GB plan, or beef up your allowance with 3GB of data for £23pm, 8GB for £24pm and so on. While the Find X2 Lite is a 5G phone, Virgin isn't yet a 5G network and isn't likely to be until early 2021. Luckily, you will automatically get 5G access when it is available with Virgin.

Ends December 22

What is the Oppo Find X2 Lite?

For those of us not ready to dump huge wads of cash on the latest headline leading flagship handset, Oppo has got our backs. 5G equipped, the Oppo Find X2 Lite offers the fifth generation of mobile connectivity at a budget-friendly price.

Whilst it may not have the boatload of features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 or the sleek design of Apple's iPhone 12, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is fantastic in its own right as a mid-range handset with an attractive design and an array of features that are adequate for many.

Retailing at £399, it boasts a 6.4-inch almost edge-to-edge display with a teardrop design to house its front facing camera. It's also one of the most lightweight 5G handsets we've handled, coming in at just 180g. With an AMOLED panel on the front with punchy pixels, its irridescent back panel is also quite eye-catching.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite also plays host to three lenses and a depth sensor. Whilst these snaps won't rock your world, then, the 8MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP black-and-white cameras certainly don't do a bad job.

Loaded with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the Oppo Find X2 Lite's performance is as we'd expect for a mid-range handset, rounding this off as one reliable smartphone. In short, you get what you pay for here and it's not too shabby.