Is BT the right broadband deal to go for this Cyber Monday?

BT was always going to have some kind of Cyber Monday deals on the go, and throwing around £120 Reward Cards with its broadband deals is nothing to be sniffed at.

That's a lot of money back in your pocket by way of a pre-paid Mastercard to be spent wherever and on whatever you wish. You get it automatically if you sign up for BT's best value package - its Superfast Fibre plan - featuring rapid 50Mb average speeds, unlimited weekend landline calls and free activation before Sunday. And all that for only £28.99 per month.

But before you go running off to sign up to BT Broadband, just take some time to consider whether you could get better value elsewhere. There may be another deal out there that's better suited for you - you might want to sack off the freebie if for even cheaper broadband for instance.

Like with any other tech item or service, the Black Friday period has become a happy hunting ground for people in the UK trying to save on internet bills, too. So keep reading to learn more about BT's best broadband deal and then scroll even further still to see the best of the rest.

BT's brand new broadband deal in full:

The UK's other best Black Friday broadband deals

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 17Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

£13.99 per month is an unheard of price for (technically) fibre broadband. Yes, it only 17Mb average download speeds but you won't find broadband any cheaper than this right now - if you don't believe us check our broadband deals guide.

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95 per month

TalkTalk has definitely been a broadband provider to watch out for this Black Friday - it keeps dropping its prices! If you love to stream, or you live in a busy household this is the perfect package for you as it brings you average download speeds of 67Mb. Not only is this a great value for price but you know it won't go up at all for the next 18 months, either.

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 per month (£22 for Vodafone customers) | FREE Google Nest Hub Max

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now but now has a free speaker/smart assistant/screen (worth £219) - this is certainly an attractive broadband option. Or if you want faster download speeds (maybe you may live in a busy household or love 4K streaming) for just an extra £4 a month you could get the Superfast 2 Broadband.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

