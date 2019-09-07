Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up online from anywhere

After suffering a crushing defeat against England, Ireland bounced back to get their Rugby World Cup preparations back on track with an excellent 22-17 victory against Wales last weekend. Having struggled to just three points in the first half in Cardiff, Welsh coach Warren Gatland will be hoping for a much improved performance from his side in this turnaround fixture.

Sounds like an intriguing match-up then...we'll tell you how to get an Ireland vs Wales live stream from absolutely anywhere you are today.

Ireland vs Wales live stream - where and when Saturday's international match takes place at the 51,700-capacity Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game kicks off at 2.00pm BST today (Saturday September 7).

With Joe Schmidt’s World Cup squad selection having been made, much of the focus in the run up to this game as been on the omission of Devin Toner in the final list of Irish names heading to Japan, with Munster’s Jean Kyler controversially selected ahead of the experienced lock.

While arguments rage among Irish rugby fans on the decision, it's likely most will agree that an expected first start of the warm-up fixtures for Johnny Sexton in this match will be a major positive in their World Cup preparations. While the Irish were great in the first 60 minutes at the Principality Stadium, Schmidt will be looking to address what caused his side to tail off in the game’s closing stages last weekend.

There was also surprise omissions in the 31-man Welsh World Cup squad named at the weekend, with Rob Evans and Samson Lee among the shock names to miss out on the tournament. But with those tough choices out of the way, coach Warren Gatland will now be hoping the players he has settled upon can draw a line under last weekend’s defeat and take heart from how they nearly turned last week’s match around.

You can watch today's game live and in full, no matter where in the world you are, by following our Ireland vs Wales live stream guide below.

How to live stream Ireland vs Wales in the UK for free

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that today's match will be available live on free-to-air Channel 4 with coverage starting from 1.30pm. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the All 4 mobile app and website. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to live stream Wales vs Ireland as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Ireland vs Wales when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else (see your other options below) - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (as long as you do so in compliance with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs) without delving into the dangers of an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch the Channel 4 coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). ExpressVPN is excellent and leads our best VPN countdown. Download ExpressVPN and get the best all-round VPN for streaming. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

Live stream Ireland vs Wales in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is the channel to head for today's game if you're Down Under, with live coverage beginning at 10.50pm AEST. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Wales vs Ireland in New Zealand

Sky Sport 1 will be showing full live coverage of the game from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with coverage kicking off at 12.50am on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream in the US