Ireland vs Scotland live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Ireland come into the 2019 Rugby World Cup looking to live up their billing as the best ranked team in the world. The Irish have never made it past the quarter-final phase, and will be looking to address that anomaly by making a good start against a familiar foe in fellow Six Nations side Scotland.

Scotland have gone one better than Ireland, having made the semi-final back in 1991, and recent form suggests they'll likely have a decent run in Japan (although probably not to the last four).

We'll give you the low down on how to get an Ireland vs Scotland live stream below, no matter where you happen to be in the world

Live stream Ireland vs Scotland - where and when This 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A takes place at the 72,327 capacity Nissan Stadium Yokohama on Sunday, September 22. The game kicks off at 4.45pm JST local time - that's an 8.45am BST morning start for folk tuning in from Ireland and Scotland.

The big talking point ahead of today's match is whether the game will actually go ahead. Torential downpours are forecast for Yokohama on Sunday with an inch of rain expected before kick-off. Should the game be called off, it won't be re-scheduled, with both teams given a point for a draw instead.

Irish hopes will be resting heavily on the shoulders of the half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton, while scrum-half Greg Laidlaw and full-back Stuart Hogg look to be the key men for Scotland.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Ireland vs Scotland 2019 Rugby World Cup live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit.

And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream Ireland vs Scotland live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool A match will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 08.10am BST. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream in Australia

Today's match will shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 5.45PM AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live in New Zealand for free

Today's Pool A game is being exclusively broadcast in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Ireland vs Scotland in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is an early 12.45am PT, 3.45am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada