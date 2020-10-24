iPhone 11 deals have come crashing down in price for a pretty obvious reason...

While all eyes have been on the release of iPhone 12 deals, the possibly more exciting purchase from Apple has been happening behind the scenes as the iPhone 11 comes crashing down in price.

Every year when Apple launches a new phone we see the costs of its older handsets drop rapidly. When the iPhone 11 came out, the XR dropped rapidly and now that the 12 is here, the iPhone 11 has fallen by £130 on the Apple website.

This price drop has rippled out, causing retailers across the UK to drop their prices as well making the iPhone 11 the best value iPhone around right now. Yes, you could always upgrade to the new iPhone 12 but other than 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, it's not hugely different to the older iPhone 11.

While we imagine this news will make the 11 the perfect option for Black Friday iPhone deals, it also means it is an awesome purchase right now. Below we've listed the best iPhone 11 deals to come out of this price drop.

The best iPhone 11 deals available right now:

iPhone 11 128GB: at Buymobiles | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

This contract has two things going for it - its data cap and storage size. You're getting 100GB of data for just £34 a month and £49 upfront which alone is a pretty excellent offer. However, this is also on the 128GB of storage model of the phone, giving you a whole load of extra space for songs, photos, videos and more.View Deal

What is the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

The cheapest of Apple's ex-flagship range, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and affordable pricing. Even with the iPhone 12 now here, it continues to be a top choice thanks to its recent price drop.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up.