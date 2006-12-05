UK music industry: the 21st Century

A report last week accused the music industry of failing to embrace new technologies, mistrusting digital music formats and neglecting to recognise the importance of websites in promoting bands.

Today, Tech.co.uk would like to highlight some of the artists who really are living in the 21st century.

Lily Allen , The Arctic Monkeys , Sandy Thom

Each of these artists promoted their music on MySpace - a social networking site that allows people to swap and share various media. Each member has their own page, containing details about themselves. Other users can then 'add' you to their friends list, creating a social network.

MySpace has exploded in recent years. Artists like Lily Allen have utilised the network to distribute their music and achieve fame.

IntoMusic.co.uk

With most online music stores starting or based outside the UK, IntoMusic.co.uk offers independent music downloads by UK artists for worldwide fans.

The site boasts tracks from bands with large followings, like Grandaddy and Lambchop.

Gnarls Barkley

The DJ/pop combo was the first artist in UK history to get the British no.1 spot based solely on download sales - with his single 'Crazy'.

An HMV spokesperson commented: "This not only represents a watershed in how the charts are compiled, but shows that legal downloads have come of age."

Crazy Frog

He may irritate many people, but the bee-beeping frog took the no.1 spot in the UK charts in May 2005 thanks to the popularity of his ring tones.

Keane

In October this year, Keane released a single on USB memory stick. The idea apparently came from the band's record label, Island Records. The general manager of Island reportedly said he would love to see more releases on the format. While the stick did sell out, only 1,500 were produced. Richard Preston