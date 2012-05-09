Two teens arrested over SOCA hack

Two Norwegian teenagers have been arrested for playing a major role in the DDoS attack on the Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) website last week.

The 18- and 19-year-old have been charged for the SOCA attack as well as for other activity against the Norwegian Lottery and German newspaper Bild.

The Norweigan police are still looking to speak to more people in association with the shady internet behaviour, though.

More to come

Prosecutor Erik Moestue said, "We have arrested the two we think were most important in these attacks, but we still want to talk to more people."

There has been no mention of the two teenagers having any affiliation with hacktivist groups like Lulzsec or Anonymous.

Moestue added, "It is still too early to say anything about the motive for the actions."

The SOCA website was hit by the DDoS attack last week which saw it taken offline for several hours.

At the time, it released a statement reminding the public that, "SOCA's website contains only publicly available information and does not provide access to operational material."

From the BBC