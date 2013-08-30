Facebook responds to data use concerns with more policy updates

Once again caught with its hand in the privacy cookie jar, a cash settlement over Sponsored Stories prompts Facebook to again make revisions to the social network's data use policies.

Facebook proposed new updates Thursday to two of its legal documents governing how the website collects and uses member data, and is giving its users a week to weigh in on the changes.

The updates are in response to a recent U.S. court settlement over complaints that more than half a million Facebook users' names and photos were used as part of sponsored advertisements without their permission.

That gaffe is expected to cost Mark Zuckerberg's social empire as much as $20 million (roughly £12.9m / AU$22m), which ultimately amounts to $15 (about £10 / AU$17) for each of the 614,000 users affected.

Policy ch-ch-changes

Perhaps feeling the sting of legal justice, Facebook now proposes a number of changes to its Data Use Policy as well as the Statement of Rights and Responsibilities which governs how the social network can use your content.

In a Section-by-Section Summary of Updates posted to its website, Facebook makes it clear that users now "give us permission to use your name, profile picture, content, and information in connection with commercial, sponsored, or related content (such as a brand you like) served or enhanced by us."

The only exception to this appears to be users who have "selected a specific audience for your content or information," but Facebook is under no obligation to share such revenue with its members in any event.

The full list of proposed changes won't take effect for seven days, during which time Facebook users can offer their own colorful commentary on the revisions, suck it up and keep posting or choose to jump off of Zuck's gravy train altogether.

