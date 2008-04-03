Indonesia demands YouTube ban over Koran film

The Indonesian government has called on the country's internet providers to block access to YouTube over a controversial film that accuses the Koran of inciting violence.

According to Reuters, Indonesian information minister, Muhammad Nuh, has also written to YouTube asking that it remove the film from its site entirely.

Entitled Fitna, the film is the work of Geert Wilders, the leader of the far-right, anti-immigration Freedom Party in Holland. Within the film Suar (verses) from the Koran are put to graphic images from 11 September and other atrocities.

Indonesia follows Pakistan

For the time being, however, it appears that most Indonesian internet providers are still allowing users to access YouTube. Subscribers to the country's largest telecoms company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, said they could still access YouTube.

The move in Indonesia follows a similar request to ISPs from the Pakistani government in February. On that occasion the request was in response to images from the controversial Danish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

The film was initially hosted on video sharing site, Liveleak, at the tail end of March. However, it was taken down after only one day, with Liveleak citing threats against its staff. It was then re-installed to the site a day later only to be taken down again by Wilders, who, under legal threats, was required to make some edits.