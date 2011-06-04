Google upgrades image search function

Google upgrades its image search functionality to help you find pics and photos faster and easier than ever before

Google has made significant improvements to its image search functions this week, rolling out the latest updates to Google Images.

Google will now automatically try to figure out whether or not you are looking for images, even before you remember to hit the 'Images' tab.

How to find great images

"Starting this week we're making it easier to quickly find great images right in your Google search results," reads a recent post from Google software engineer, Grant Dasher.

"Drawing from last year's broader update to Google Images, we've integrated many of the features we introduced at that time into our main search results. Images will now appear in a tiled layout, with hover previews that give you a larger thumbnail and more information about a particular image."

Basically, if Google thinks that your query has "high image intent" then they will start to automatically show you lots more photos, pictures and other images on the page.

The Google engineer gives the example of a search for [nebula pictures] which "instead of just three or four pictures at the top of the results" throws up "more than a dozen beautiful pictures filling up most of the page."

So if you are looking for photos or pics, a top tip would be to simply write photos or pictures after your main search terms to find what you are looking for faster than ever before!

Via Google Inside Search