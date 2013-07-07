First arrest captured by Google Glass, foreshadows 'everything recorded' future

An independent film maker sporting pair of Google Glass specs has captured what's believed to be the first fight and arrest filmed using the device.

Google Glass Explorer Chris Barret took his specs to July 4 celebrations at the now-infamous Jersey Shore in order to capture the Independence Day fireworks from a first-person perspective.

However, what he ended up recording and posting to YouTube was an altogether less jovial scene; the aftermath of a fight and an alleged ruffian being led away by the police.

"With Glass I went closer to the action than I probably should have and saw a couple fights going on. I think I got the first arrest with Google Glass … kinda cool!" he told VentureBeat.

Citizen journalism or privacy invasion?

More notable than the video itself is the ease at which it was captured without the knowledge of those in the middle of the melee.

His footage foreshadows the rapidly approaching future where everything can be filmed serendipitously by folks wearing devices like Google Glass without the knowledge of the parties involved.

"I think if I had a bigger camera there, the kid would probably have punched me," Barrett said. "But I was able to capture the action with Glass and I didn't have to hold up a cell phone and press record.

"This is a huge step in citizen journalis. If Google Glass takes off, everyone's going to have their entire life captured … first words, first steps … but also people getting shot, and natural disasters."

Via CNET