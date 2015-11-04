More than 1 billion users are on Facebook every day

Now serving Facebook user Number 1,000,000,000. Actually, make that 1.01 billion.

In reporting its Q3 earnings today, the social network revealed that on average in September 2015, daily active users hit the 1.01 billion mark, a 17% increase year-on-year.

Monthly active users were also up: as of September 30, MAUs reached 1.55 billion, 14% more than the same time last year.

Having a seventh of the world's population on your platform on a given day is a huge milestone for Facebook, and a sign the service is as popular as ever.

To put Facebook's daily active users in perspective, Twitter has 320 million monthly active users while Instagram has 400 million monthly active users.

Another figure from the firm: CEO Mark Zuckerberg said videos on Facebook hit 8 billion views per day, though Facebook counts a view as someone watching for three seconds.

What came through loud and clear in the company's earning call with investors is that Facebook is focused on growing video, determined to better serve advertisements, and will continue aggressively investing in and developing new platforms, namely virtual reality and Oculus Rift.

"We had a good quarter and got a lot done," Zuckerberg said in Facebook's earnings results press release. "We're focused on innovating and investing for the long term to serve our community and connect the entire world."