EE and Vodafone customers to get free Wi-Fi on the Tube next year

After this morning's will-they-won't-they debacle it has now been comfirmed that EE will be giving its customers free Wi-Fi access on the London Underground from next year.

As an added bonus, Vodafone has also joined the scheme which sees the two networks becoming wholesale partners with Virgin Media.

Virgin switched on the subterranean web access at the start of the Olympic Summer and has extended universal free access until early 2013.

Pay as you go, literally

At that point, you'll need to be a Virgin Media, EE, Orange, T-Mobile or Vodafone customer to keep surfing for free, otherwise you'll have to pay for web access.

Virgin Media's Pay As You Go service will launch in the new year, with daily, weekly and monthly passes starting from £2 per day.

The Wi-Fi is available on the platforms of 72 tube stations at present, and will be coming to a further 20 stations in December 2012 and another 28 in early 2013.

The next 20 stations are Oval, Holloway Road, Clapham Common, Chalk Farm, Bounds Green, Mornington Crescent, Hampstead, Lancaster Gate, South Kensington, Notting Hill Gate, Belsize Park, Russell Square, Balham, Camden Town, Finsbury Park, Highgate, Seven Sisters, Swiss Cottage, Turnpike Lane and Wood Green.