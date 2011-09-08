Celeb names banned from .xxx porn domain

More than 4,000 celebrity names have been banned from the .xxx domain, dashing the dreams of many an enterprising cybersquatter that hoped to make a mint off punters looking for A-Lister filth.

The ICM Registry, the management company behind the online red light district, has added thousands of famous names to its reserved list, along with terms requested by child protection agencies and governments.

"We banned the celebrities' names because it's very difficult for them to be trademarked," explained Stuart Lawley from ICM.

"We didn't want to have the embarrassment of AngelinaJolie.xxx coming up at the launch."

But it's not just the allures of Angelina Jolie that have been banned; rather more eclectic celebrity tastes have been taken off the table too, with David Cameron, Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher and Donald Trump no longer being made available.

It all seems rather needless, though, when Lawley adds: "There's a prohibition on anyone registering a first or last name that doesn't belong to them."

Around 1,500 .xxx domains have been sold to porn companies ahead of the official launch on 6 December 2011, with ICM hoping to sell 500,000 domain names by the end of February 2012.

Companies and people who don't wish to be associated with the internet's seedy underside can also register their .xxx domains to avoid sexy cybersquatters from nabbing them.

TechRadar.xxx… now there's a thought.

From Metro.co.uk