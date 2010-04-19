Adobe announces beta of Flash for Android

Adobe has officially began testing its Flash player for Android, with a public beta test to follow soon.

The news follows Apple's much-publicised rejection of Adobe Flash on its new iPad tablet PC.

Android users will soon be able to watch videos and more on Adobe's multimedia platform, according to Lee Brimelow, an Adobe platform evangelist, who revealed that private testing is now underway and a public beta is set to follow very soon.

Many interesting apps

"There are going to be so many interesting things that you will be able to do," says Brimelow.

Adobe's CEO, Shantanu Narayen, also told Fox Business Network during a recent interview:

"Google and RIM and Palm are going to be releasing versions of Flash on smartphones and tablets in the second half of the year."

Adobe's CEO, also took the opportunity to criticise Apple for its ongoing attempts to keep Flash out of its mobile ecosystem on iPhone and iPad and iPod touch.

"It really isn't a technology decision as much as it is a business decision," Narayen added. "They've chosen to keep their system a proprietary and closed system, which is why they're not supporting Flash. I think that hurts customers."

Sign up to test out Adobe's Android Flash Player by creating an account and registering on the Adobe site now.

Via PCWorld.com