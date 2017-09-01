IFA 2017 awards: the best of Berlin

There has been a whole host of great tech at IFA 2017 in Berlin, but we've made our way round all the halls, booths and meetings to bring you the very best in our IFA 2017 awards.

Picking the winners was no easy task, with a wealth of exciting, eye-catching and at times, jaw-dropping, products on show.

So without further ado, here are the best of the best from this year's IFA.

Best Phone & Best in Show: LG V30

LG turned up in Berlin with its brand new flagship smartphone, the V30. It boasts an expansive 6-inch QHD+ display with super slender bezels, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 3,300mAh battery.

There's also dual 16MP cameras which a whole bunch of smart features and a fingerprint scanner on the back, while the premium glass body ensures it looks the part.

Find out more with our hands on LG V30 review

Best TV: Philips 9 Series

There are lots of big, beautiful TVs in Berlin this year, but the new Philips 9 series stands out with its sleek design, crisp OLED Ultra HD display and rear Ambilight color projections.

It also includes a meaty soundbar, giving not just a great picture, but also top-notch sound - which isn't always guaranteed with TVs.

Read our hands on Philips 9 Series review

Best Connected Gadget: Sony Smart Speaker

Oh boy, there's a lot of awesome connected gadgets at IFA this year and it was super tough to pick our favorite. In the end, the Sony Smart Speaker won out, with its gesture controls and handy dot matrix display elevating it above its Amazon Echo and Google Home rivals.

It uses Google's Assistant as its brain, giving you a wealth of functionality - and it looks pretty neat as well.

Hands on: Sony Smart Speaker review

Best Innovation: Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges

Ever wondered what it would be like to wield a lightsaber? Of course you have, and Lenovo's new Star Wars: Jedi Challengers VR experience is the closest thing you'll get to walking in Luke Skywalker's boots.

There's even a lightsaber controller to give you the right feel in your hand as you battle against Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. It's a whole lot of fun, and simply a must for Star Wars fans.

