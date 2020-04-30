How to watch the Parks and Rec special online: stream the reunion anywhere for free

One of the best loved comedies of all time is making a surprise comeback this week as the star-studded cast of Parks and Recreation reunites for a very important new episode. Here's how to watch the Parks and Rec special online and stream the reunion anywhere in the world - for free no less!

Parks and Rec special cheat sheet The Parks and Recreation charity special is being shown Thursday, April 29 at 8.30pm ET/PT on NBC. Anyone without a traditional TV set-up or cable package can get NBC as part of the Hulu + Live TV package, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. Hulu also offers all seven seasons of Parks and Rec for on-demand streaming, making it the best option for fans of the show.

The work of sit-com master Michael Schur (see also: Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parks and Recreation can be broadly described as a political satire. It concluded its seven season run in 2015, but now all of Pawnee's finest are back for today's special Parks and Rec charity reunion.

Shot entirely remotely, the new Parks and Rec episode finds mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) checking in with her friends and colleagues during the Covid-19 pandemic. The special touches on a number of related topics including coronavirus restrictions like self-isolation and social distancing - but the real purpose of the reunion is to raise money for Feeding America's Covid-19 Response Fund.

You can donate now here, with NBCUniversal, State Farm and Subaru of America teaming up to offer a total of $500,000 in matching donations. So every time your face meets your palm tonight, remember you can also guide your hand toward your purse or wallet.

As well as Poehler's return as the ambitious Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation in fictional Pawnee, Indiana, the special brings back a full house of regular cast members, including Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe.

NBC has also teased that "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in" - and given real-life politicians such as the late Senator John McCain, Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, and former First Lady Michelle Obama have all made guest appearances on the show, we could be in for a real treat.

So without further ado, here's how to watch the Parks and Rec special online and stream the reunion episode from anywhere today.

How to watch the Parks and Rec reunion special online in the US for free

NBC is your one-stop-shop for watching the Parks and Rec special online tonight. The reunion is being aired at the syndicated time of 8.30pm ET/PT. You can also easily stream the new Parks and Recreation episode, either through the NBC website, or using one of the network's apps - available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV devices, as well as the Xbox and select Samsung and Vizio smart TVs. Those without cable will find that NBC isn't available on many popular cord-cutting options - but it can be had as part of Hulu's more premium Hulu + Live TV package. This costs $54.99 for a complete cable replacement - and there's a FREE 1-week trial that will let you see if it's right for you and watch the Parks and Rec special tonight without paying a penny (give it to charity, instead). Read on if you normally reside in the US but are currently stuck elsewhere for whatever reason.

Watch the Parks and Rec special reunion episode FREE with Sling TV

Sling TV is another great value streaming service and its ongoing Happy Hour promotion goes one better than even a free trial, letting you watch prime time TV every night without paying a penny - or handing over your credit card details!

Every channel featured in the $30 a month Sling Blue bundle is available to watch for free from 5pm-12am ET, and in select cities, this includes NBC and therefore tonight's Parks and Rec special.

The markets that offer NBC as part of Sling Blue are:

New York

Philadelphia

Chicago

Boston

Washington, D.C.

Miami/Fort Lauderdale

Hartford/New Haven

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Los Angeles

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

San Diego

If that sounds like you and you want to watch the Parks and Rec reunion online, all you need to do is head over to Sling and sign up with an email address and the zip code of the city you live in - that's all there is to it.

Alternatively, read on and we'll explain how to stream the Parks and Recreation special from outside of the US - and tell you how to watch all seven seasons of the hit show.

How to watch the Parks and Rec special from abroad

As we've just explained, anyone in the US tonight will likely find it easy to watch the Parks and Rec reunion special - but anywhere else, it's not quite so simple. As the charity event is an NBC exclusive, anyone from America who's currently abroad won't find it being aired simultaneously in places like the UK, Canada or Australia. Equally, trying to tune into NBC from like you would from home will likely be impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so it's always best to read the fine print first

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch the Parks and Rec special at home from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Parks and Rec online: stream every season

If the charity special has reminded you what a great show Parks and Recreation was - or piqued your interest in it for the first time - here are the best ways to watch Parks and Rec in a number of its biggest markets.

Our recommendations are based on services that offer all seven seasons of Parks and Rec for online streaming.