How to watch The Grammys: live stream 2021 music awards online from anywhere

It's taking place a little later than usual in 2021, but the biggest night in music is finally here. One of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in all of entertainment, the 63rd Grammy Awards will be a lavish affair, bringing together a host of the most famous faces on the planet - Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to name just a handful. Many of them will even be performing for their dinner, too! Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Grammys live stream online wherever you are.

Covid-19 has forced this year's show to take on a "quarantine-friendly and partly virtual" format that, intriguingly, means it's going to be held both in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center - rather than its usual Staples Center home in the City of Angels.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be anchoring proceedings, but there'll be a rolling cast of superstar presenters over the course of the three-and-a half-hour event. The famous gilded trophies will be awarded across a whopping 83 categories tonight, including by employees of famous independent venues like LA's own Troubadour, the Apollo in New York, and Nashville's Station Inn.

Make sure you don't miss the incredible event, which also features performances from the likes of BTS, Cardi B, HAIM and Megan Thee Stallion. Just read on for where to watch a Grammys live stream online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch The Grammys: live stream 2021 awards online in the US

In the US, CBS is the official broadcaster of The Grammys and the network will show the entire awards show on linear TV - with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, March 14. You can also tune in via the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads, but if you sign up for Paramount Plus before the end of March, you'll be able to get a 1-month FREE Paramount Plus trial. You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription with either the $9.99 deal or the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. How to watch Grammys 2021 live without cable For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty of other national networks including Fox, NBC and ESPN. Pricing starts at $64.99 a month for this fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for as well, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to know where to watch a Grammys live stream tonight, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch Grammys online from outside your country

Folks from countries like the US and Australia where it's possible to watch a Grammys live stream in full may find themselves stuck trying to access their domestic coverage from abroad.

That's courtesy of a widespread digital annoyance known as geo-blocking, which is where region-specific broadcasters prevent you from streaming their service like you would at home.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to this common problem.

How to watch a Grammys live stream FREE online for 2021's awards

Unfortunately for music fans based outside the US, there are only a handful of international broadcasters for the Grammys, with several major countries like the UK missing out on the 2021 awards entirely.

However, anyone can watch the pre-event Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on the Grammys website and YouTube FREE online wherever they are.

It features performances from a wide array of Grammy Award nominees, including Burna Boy, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, Igor Levit, Lido Pimienta, Poppy, and Rufus Wainwright.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony precedes the main awards show, starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, which is 8pm GMT in the UK or 7am AEDT on Monday morning in Australia.

And speaking of the Land Down Under... anyone located in Australia can get a 100% free Grammys live stream courtesy of national broadcaster Network Ten and its 10 play service.

Canada is another place where you can watch the Grammys 2021 live online and on TV, courtesy of the country's Citytv network.