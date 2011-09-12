James Cameron: The BBC needs to muscle in on 3D

TechRadar met up with director James Cameron at this year's IBC (International Broadcasting Convention), where he explained to us that one of his next projects will be with the BBC.

Cameron is teaming up with the BBC for a big screen 3D version of Walking With Dinosaurs, a partnership he hopes will show the broadcaster that it needs to push ahead with 3D or it will fall behind the rest of the world.

"Walking With Dinosaurs is a theatrical motion picture so it will be in the IMAX in the UK and in digital 3D. We had a very good meeting with the BBC, where we said we could be doing all kinds of things together," said James Cameron to TechRadar, when we met up with him at IBC.

"The BBC has held back a little bit with 3D, where as BSkyB has jumped in and ESPN has jumped in. All these broadcasters have varying degrees of excitement for 3D."

Cameron explained to TechRadar that the BBC should not be as cautious about 3D as it has been, as once 3D production costs reduce, there will be an influx of 3D content from other broadcasters.

"The point I made to the head of BBC was that you can't hold back indefinitely. You have to muscle in on this; you have to learn how to do this.

"This is what broadcasters are starting to wake up to that 3D is going to happen as soon as the cost deltas between the normal 3D productions and 2D productions start to reduce."

The BBC's first public 3D venture happened this year with the Wimbledon finals.

It will be partnering with the Cameron | Pace group and using some of the technology that was used on Avatar.

