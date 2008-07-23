Sony, Hitachi, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp form wireless HD group

A frog, which could be viewed in high definition, wirelessly

Sony, Hitachi, Motorola, Samsung Electronics and Sharp have teamed up to form the Wireless Home Digital Interface (WHDI) as a standard by the end of this year.

The tech is from Israel-based Amimon and is described as follows: "A key ingredient of WHDI technology is a revolutionary video-modem that operates in the 5GHz unlicensed band to enable robust wireless delivery of uncompressed HD video (including 1080p).

"WHDI allows secure, encrypted HD video delivery through multiple rooms and other potential signal obstructions, such as people and furniture, while maintaining superb quality and robustness with less than one-millisecond latency."

Connectivity is HD key

The group's objective is to "enhance the current WHDI technology to enable wireless streaming of uncompressed HD video and audio between consumer electronics (CE) devices such as LCD and plasma HDTVs, multimedia projectors, A/V receivers, DVD and BD players, set-top boxes (STBs), game consoles, and PCs.

"The new interoperable standard aims to ensure that CE devices manufactured by different vendors will simply and directly connect to one another."

PS3 front, middle and centre

As SPOnG reports today "with the all-new, Sir Howard Stringer inspired joined-up Sony Corp, the PlayStation 3 is front and centre."

Noam Geri, co-founder of Amimon claims: "If you have a TV in the home, that TV will be able to access any source in the home, whether it's a set-top box in the living room, or the PlayStation in the bedroom, or a DVD player in another bedroom."

Check out WHDI.org for more