Hisense launches fleet of affordable 4K TVs with Dolby Vision – and they're now on sale

Hisense has unveiled a number of new 4K TVs for 2020, building on the affordable TV brand's existing catalogue – with some already being available to buy in the UK.

The charge is being led by the U8QF, which Hisense is calling its "flagship model" for 2020. It's predictable a ULED TV – Hisense's premium TV label – which packs in a quantum dot filter for enhanced contrast, as well as support for HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR.

The distinguishing feature, though, is a front-firing JBL speaker, which is built into the television itself. The U8QF is retailing at £1,099 for the 55-inch and £1,699 for the 65-inch size – though there are plenty of cheaper models available too.

The Dolby Atmos-enabled U7QF, for one, will come in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes, though currently only the 55-inch model is currently on sale – for £899.

Below that, more mid-range sets populate the range, with the A7500F and AE7400F coming with DTS Virtual: X technology for clearer dialogue output. You'll find smaller sizes for more humble homes, too, starting at just £449 for a 43-inch A7500F, and going up to £599 / £899 for a 55-inch / 65-inch AE7400F. Both come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, too.

At the budget end, you'll get the A7300F and A7100F, available in sizes from 43-inch up to 75-inch.

We're promised an overhaul to the Vidaa U smart TV platform, too, with a new customisable layout that aims to make selecting and accessing your favourite apps and services easier than before – though we'll have to reserve judgement until we put it to the test ourselves.

Why Hisense?

Hisense is known for offering great value TVs, with the kind of premium specs and format supports that other TV brands often offer to up to twice the price, such as Dolby Vision HDR, 4K resolution, and even OLED panels – though, on that last one, we don't really recommend the O8B, which was Hisense's first (and last) attempt at an OLED TV.

The caveat is that you're often settling for worse picture performance or processing, but many Hisense TVs do get the balance between value and quality right.