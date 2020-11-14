Here’s why you should get a Philips Ambilight TV this Black Friday

A wave of Black Friday TV deals is upon us, and that means those of you in the UK are likely to get bombarded with discounts on a host of TVs big and small, cheap and pricey, OLED and LCD. But if you’re after something that feels different to the rest of the competition, you might want to consider a Philips Ambilight TV.

What’s that, you ask? Ambilight is a proprietary TV technology deployed by TV brand Philips, and it’s unlike anything else currently available. It essentially turns your TV into an ambient light source, projecting onscreen hues and colors onto the wall behind your television.

There are literally small lights installed into the television’s sides to make this happen – and there are a number of connective technologies you can use to synchronize with other smart lights in your home. That means a Philips Ambilight TV can match its colors with your Philips Hue light bulbs, or similar.

For many, a Philips Ambilight TV will feel like an unnecessary complication – after all, don’t you just want a high-performing television, without all the bells and whistles?

Well, that would make sense, if Ambilight was particularly expensive. But you’ll find it on a host of mid-range 4K TVs, as well as more premium OLED TVs put out by Philips – and Black Friday almost always sees a number of them get staggeringly good discounts.

The search for a good TV deal

Much of the chatter around Black Friday this year is around OLED TVs. While traditionally expensive, ramped up production and smaller screen sizes is seeing prices drop across the board, and annual sales events will only help their affordability. We’ve already seen the LG CX OLED drop to just £1,399, for one.

But if you want to spend closer to £500-£700, it’s likely there’ll be a good Philips Ambilight TV within your budget. Philips TVs of all prices and sizes sport the technology, and you’ll often see hundreds of dollars or pounds slashed from the price.

(Image credit: Philips)

For cheaper LCD TVs, keep an eye on the Philips 9435, 9235, and 8505 models – which are all mid-spec 2020 Philips TVs. 2019 models such as the 9104, 7304, and 6814 are all likely to be on sale as retailers look to shift old stock too. We often see these kinds of sets halve in price, say from £800 to £450, making for a very worthwhile saving.

For higher-end models that pair Ambilight with OLED – a true home cinema in the making – keep an eye on the newly-launched Philips OLED+935, or the step-down OLED 754 and OLED 805 models. Half-price deals are less likely, but a few hundred pounds discount is very possible. 2019 OLEDs like the Philips OLED+984 and OLED 804 are also scarce these days, though you could nab a good discount on a retailer looking to get rid of one of these.