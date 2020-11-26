Has TalkTalk's £90 Amazon voucher just made it the best Black Friday broadband deal?

Internet companies tried and internet companies failed. Vodafone, Virgin Media, Shell Energy and, basically, every other broadband provider has produced Black Friday deals vying for the crown of the best for 2020.

TalkTalk saw what they were up to and then told us to hold its beer.

It had already dropped prices on its superfast TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband package to just £23 per month. So that's average speeds of 67Mb (ideal for streamers, gamers and everybody else who just likes stutter-free internet connections), cheap bills and free activation in place from the outset.

But then, to top it all off, it went and threw in £90 worth of vouchers to anybody signing up now. That's a Black Friday broadband deal for the ages! You get to choose between Amazon, Tesco, M&S or simply a pre-paid credit card to spend anywhere you like. What a bargain...