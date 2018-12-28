Google Fit monthly challenges arrive to help you keep those New Year resolutions

Just in time for New Year - and your annual promise to yourself that you're really, really going to get fit and healthy over the course of the next 12 months - Google has rolled out a new monthly exercise challenge inside its Google Fit suite of apps.

The idea is to challenge yourself to set new goals every 30 days, picking up more Move Minutes and Heart Points along the way.

The first goal for January is to boost Heart Points to the levels recommended by the experts – the more you exercise and the more intense those exercises, the more points you get.

You'll get reminders and motivational advice along the course of the month, and Google has signed up some Instagram and YouTube celebrities to come along for the ride as well via the #GetFitwithGoogle hashtag.

Google Fit improvements

The first 30-day challenge doesn't start until January 1, but you can sign up to get involved now from inside the Google Fit app – the app is available on the web and Android, though not iOS (you can use a Wear OS watch with iOS, however).

"Hit 150 Heart Points per week to meet the American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO)’s physical activity recommendations shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve sleep and increase overall mental well-being," says Google in its blog post announcing the new feature.

Google Fit has seen numerous updates over the last few months, with a redesigned interface and new homescreen widgets among the upgrades.

All you need to do is supply the willpower and the running shoes or yoga mat and you'll be seeing a whole new you in 2019.