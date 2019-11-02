Get yourself an £80 M&S gift card with BT's latest fibre broadband deals

In the ever-changing landscape of BT's broadband deals, we have to say we're big fans of its latest iterations. Warming up for all of the upcoming Black Friday shopping, BT is giving away not just its fibre broadband deals but also throwing in some tasty shopping vouchers.

To be more exact, across a range of its plans, BT will offer you an £80 M&S voucher. This is available with seven of BT's broadband deals but three especially stand out - Superfast Fibre 1, Superfast Fibre 2 and BT's Starter package.

With prices starting from £28.99 and speeds averaging anything from 50Mb to 67Mb, BT is giving you plenty of choice for your internet - there's even a broadband and TV deal option for those needing to sort both at the same time!

We've listed BT's three standout offers below or you can head straight to the BT website to compare all of your options in one place.

BT's brand new broadband deals in full:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 M&S gift card

The cheapest of BT's broadband deals sporting the M&S gift card, the Superfast Fibre 2 package combines affordability with impressive speeds. For just £28.99 a month you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb and still getting an £80 M&S gift card.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £80 M&S gift card

Stepping up in both price and speed, the Superfast Fibre 2 package will land you speeds averaging 67Mb, perfect for any families with lots of streamers and data users. However, you will have to pay £39.99 to get it, a price dampened by the M&S gift card.

View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £38.99pm + £80 M&S gift card

Want some TV to go with your broadband? BT's Starter package could be perfect. It offers speeds averaging 50Mb, Freeview TV, BT Sport and weekend calls, all for just £38.99. However, unlike the two packages above, this one does come sporting some big upfront fees.View Deal

