Get two Amazon Echo Show 5's for just £69 in today's Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday Amazon Echo Show 5 deals have come early this week with two absolutely amazing promotions at both Amazon and John Lewis.

The first is a two-pack bundle that'll score you two 2021 Amazon Echo Show 5's for just £69.98 at Amazon when you use the code ECHOSHOW5 at checkout. That's a total saving of £45 - although it's worth noting that these excellent smart displays normally go for anywhere between £50 to £70 outside of Black Friday so it's a particularly good saving in context. A single device by itself is actually at the cheapest price ever too, so this one's a kind of double-whammy when it comes to value.

On the other hand, John Lewis' Black Friday Amazon Echo Show 5 deals are offering an Echo Show 5 and Ring Doorbell bundle for just £39 when you use the code ECHORING at checkout. Again, that same super-cheap upfront price on the Echo Show 5 is fantastic, but the additional cheap Ring Doorbell adds to the value here. Both are fully Amazon Alexa compatible, so you've essentially got a cheap way to kick-start your smart home and security setup for less here.

And, both of these deals are on the very latest 2021 Amazon Echo Show 5 too. It's a model that's a pretty modest upgrade indeed from the 2019 version, but it's definitely one of the better smart displays on the market right now - especially if you're on a budget. It's easy to use, has a decent front-facing camera, and works great for covering the basics like streaming, weather, and calendar notifications.

Black Friday Amazon Echo Show 5 deals

