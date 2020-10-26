Get the UK's cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and S20 Plus deals with this sale

When we think back on the biggest holidays and events of the year, the obvious ones come to mind. Christmas, New Years, Black Friday and of course, the biggest one - Samsung Week...

Okay, we'll be honest, Samsung Week doesn't normally make our list and while we've never heard of it before, we're happy to celebrate it! That's because amongst the many savings it is offering, it is giving savings of up to 25% on Samsung phone deals.

While the selection is limited, focusing on the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra and S20 Plus BTS Edition, the savings on offer are exceptional. Go down the Note 20 route and prices drop down as far as £721 for the Note 20 and £1002 for the Note 20 Ultra.

However, the saving that has caught our attention is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals. With this sale, you can get a special edition S20 Plus for just £786 - cheaper than any other S20 Plus deal right now.

While that special edition device is aimed at K-pop fans of the group BTS, you don't actually need to be a fan to appreciate it. It comes in a unique purple colour and normally costs £1,049 making this deal pretty remarkable.

To get these discounts, you simply need to enter the code SAMSUNGWEEK at the checkout.

These Samsung phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS edition: £1049 £786.75 at Samsung

The S20 Plus is a pricey device, especially when it comes to the BTS special edition version. However, with this discount you're paying just £786.75 making it the cheapest price on the market for the S20 Plus right now. Select the S20 Plus and choose B.Purple to get the BTS device

Deal ends on November 1View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: £1179 £1002.15 at Samsung

Like the S20 Plus above, trying to buy the Note 20 Ultra isn't a cheap affair, it is one of the world's most powerful smartphones after all! With the discount, you bring the price down to just £1002, making it the UK's cheapest price right now.



Deal ends on November 1View Deal