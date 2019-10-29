Get a free Echo Dot with a Tile tracker ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sale

Starting today, Amazon's Black Friday sale is officially one month away, and the retail giant is giving us a preview with a bundled smart home deal you can shop right now. Amazon is offering a Tile Mate four-pack with a 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for £59.99. That's a £34.99 discount, which is the same price as the Echo Dot, so with this deal, you're getting the smart speaker for free. Amazon also has Tile Mate and Slim four-pack with an Echo Dot on sale for £69.99.

The updated Tile Mate is a handy way to help you keep track of your important stuff. Attach the versatile tracker on to anything you don't want to lose, and it will send location data to the Tile app on your phone. You can even use the tracker to help find your phone, just double-tap the button on your Tile, and your phone will begin to ring even in silent mode. The water-resistant tracker has a 200 ft range and includes a one-year replaceable battery.



As we mentioned above, this bundle deal includes a free 3rd generation Echo Dot, which generally retails for £49.99. You can even use the Echo Dot to find your items through Tile, ask Alexa to find your keys, remote or anything else you might have misplaced.

