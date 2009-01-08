Sony shows off 3D PS3 WipEout and GT5

Sony has been showing off some genuinely impressive 3D PlayStation 3 technology demos to the CES crowds in Las Vegas this week.

Sony's latest 3D tech was demonstrated with exclusive three-dimensional versions of two of the PS3's most cracking games - Gran Turismo 5: Prologue and WipEout HD

Similar to IMAX

According to CVG, the tech "allows the on-screen action to appear as though it's standing off the screen, in similar ways to 3D presentations at IMAX cinemas."

"We're not going to talk about specifications," said a Sony rep showing off the 3D tech demos. "This is just a look at what 3D could look like if Sony decided to move in this direction," he teasingly added.

Gamers would need to wear special 3D specs to view the image, which, as you can see from the screenshot here is quite blurred when viewed directly.

This gen or next?

There has been a lot of talk of 'proper' 3D gaming of late, with British developer Blitz Games touting specialised middleware that it claims can create 3D interactive experiences.

Whether or not this is going to be a realistic possibility this generation or whether we have to wait until PS4 and Xbox 720 remains to be seen.