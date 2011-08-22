Razer reminds us that PC gaming is 'not dead'

Peripheral manufacturer Razer has launched an Anonymous-style site to counter arguments that PC gaming is dead, even though it blatantly isn't, and these arguments don't actually exist.

The website, PCGamingIsNotDead.com, features a retro, 1980s-style PC accompanied by a robotic voice-over discussing notions that "console gaming will take over all gaming".

The voice-over goes on to say that "there is something terribly wrong with gaming today," and lists "lack of innovation and shoddy console ports" as those wrong things.

Whatever Razer is promoting seems to offer sanctuary for PC gamers, stating that there are "more than 300 million PC gamers in the world," and that "there are more of us in silence together than there are console gamers combined."

'Part of the problem'

The idea of PC gaming being in its death throes is an ancient one, and one that has never held much water. The majority of gaming titles are released on all formats, and the popularity of digital download services like Steam make it clear that the PC as a gaming system is very much alive.

We asked Tim Edwards, editor of PC Gamer, if PC gaming was dying. He said, "If you're asking the question, you're part of the problem."

What, then, is Razer hoping to promote with its ill-thought-out marketing campaign? "I'm presuming it's for the Razer Switchblade, which looked like a very cool small form factor gaming PC," said Edwards.

"The specs for the original version didn't look strong enough to run anything particularly decent, but mobile graphics chipsets have come a long way since they announced it."

Razer's netbook-sized machine could well capture the portable PC gaming market, but we don't think it's going to be the saviour of PC gaming - which is a platform that doesn't need saving anyway.

Anyway, stay tuned for whatever it is Razer has up its sleeve - all will be revealed on 26 August.

Via Engadget