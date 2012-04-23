New Call of Duty to be revealed May 1

The latest instalment of the Call of Duty franchise is set to be announced in the coming weeks, with a teaser site arriving for the game.

Although it hasn't been confirmed whether the next Call of Duty title will be a sequel to 2010's Black Ops, all the signs are pointing to this being the case.

Although it wasn't the best reviewed game of the franchise, Black Ops is still the most successful Call of Duty game of all time, with 2011's Modern Warfare 3 unable to reach its total sales.

Activision has revealed that there will be a new game on the site CallofDuty.com, complete with some teasing images that look a lot like Black Ops and considering the next game is to be made by Treyarch as well, it seems all bets are off when it comes to what to expect come May 1.

Duty calls

The first official look of the game, according to the website, will come during the US basketball play-offs shown on TNT, but we're guessing this trailer will come to the site soon after this 'world reveal'.

The numbers for Call of Duty are simply staggering. The last game to be released, Modern Warfare 3, managed to grab the title of the 'biggest entertainment launch ever' and took $400 million in its first 24 hours.

Its overall sales so far, though, have failed to match that of Black Ops – so Activision will be hoping that a second stab at this world will smash records yet again.