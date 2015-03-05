Microsoft 'investigating the possibility' of streaming PC games to Xbox One

Will we ever be able to play PC games on Xbox One?

By now, everyone knows Windows 10 will connect Xbox One, Microsoft's flagship console, and PCs when it launches later this year. This means Xbox and PC profiles will share the same gamerscore, friends list and can even stream games from Xbox One to any laptop, tablet or desktop running the new OS. But that's just the beginning.

In a panel at GDC 2015, Bill Schiefelbein, principal program manager lead on the Xbox Experiences team, said the team was "investigating the possibility" of streaming PC games to the Xbox One, but "is unable to provide a timeline to when [that feature] could be available."

Realistically, this could be challenging, as games made for the PC may not be compatible with a controller. A real-time strategy game like SimCity, for example, might not translate to a controller. Whether or not Microsoft will release an Xbox One-compatible keyboard and mouse, however, remains to be seen.

Sharing isn't caring

The panel, entitled "Gaming Consumer Experience on Windows 10," followed word from Phil Spencer that all wireless Xbox One peripherals from now on will work on PCs. This includes the Xbox One controller, which will need a wireless adapter to work with Windows 10 PCs. The adapter is due out later this year.

Other news from the panel is that Windows 10 will finally accept profiles that use different emails than Windows accounts. Until now, users needed to use the same email to log in to both their Xbox gamertag and Windows accounts.

Windows 10 will change that by allowing users to use a different email to log in to their PC and Windows 10 Xbox Hub.