Fallout 3 picks up top Golden Joysticks gong

Fallout 3 picked up the 'ultimate game of the year' at the 27th Golden Joysticks, with the Call of Duty series also picking up multiple gongs from the video games awards.

The Golden Joysticks, from the same publisher as TechRadar, celebrates a gaming industry on the up, despite the difficult financial climate.

£2.7 billion was spent in the UK on gaming last year, and this was reflected by a 47 per cent surge in Golden Joysticks votes this year.

CoDsticks

Call of Duty picked up three awards, with CoD: World at War claiming the MSN Multiplayer Game of the Year and Nintendo Game of the Year and CoD: Modern Warfare 2 grabbing the ShortList One to Watch.

Killzone 2 was the PlayStation Game of the Year, Gears of War 2 won the Xbox Game of the Year and Metal Gear Solid Touch was mobile game of the year.

But the ultimate accolade deservedly went to Bethesda's post-apocalyptic Fallout 3, which also picked up the PC Game of the Year.

Winners:

Family Game of the Year: LittleBigPlanet

Bliss Handheld Game of the Year: Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Retailer of the Year: GAME

Mobile Game of the Year: Metal Gear Solid Touch

Nintendo Game of the Year: Call of Duty: World at War

MSN Multiplayer Game of the Year: Call Of Duty: World At War

The Rampage Soundtrack of the Year: Guitar Hero World Tour

Xbox Game of the Year: Gears of War 2

PC Game of the Year: Fallout 3

Amiqus Games UK Developer of the Year: Jagex

PlayStation Game of the Year: Killzone 2

Publisher of the Year: Activision Blizzard

Online Game of the Year: Left4Dead

ShortList One to Watch: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Ultimate Game of the Year, together with Zavvi.co.uk: Fallout 3