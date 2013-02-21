Sony confirms 4K video output on PS4, but not for games

The 4K video revolution is coming, and Sony's mysterious PS4 is going to be part of it - but gamers may want to skip investing in a new television that supports it.

Joystiq reported Thursday that the Sony PlayStation 4 scheduled to arrive later this year will indeed output super high-definition video, but games won't be able to take advantage of it.

In an interview, Sony President of Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida confirmed that the PlayStation 4 announced Wednesday night is capable of displaying what's known as 4K video output, but only for content that supports it.

Read more: PS4 release date

Much to the chagrin of gamers everywhere, that doesn't include games currently being made for the PS4, ceding the higher resolution playback to less-interactive media such as feature films.

Future 4K

Sony's decision to support 4K video output on the PlayStation 4 doesn't come as a surprise - the company made a big push for the technology at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show.

While Sony's CES 2013 booth may have put the spotlight on 4K, the company's decision to skip super-HD gaming on the PS4 is a clear acknowledgment that consumers aren't quite ready to adopt the technology quite yet.

And with good reason: The 4K, 84-inch XBR-X900 television Sony showed off in January will set you back $24,999 (UK£25,000, AUD$24,370).

Despite a pixel count four times higher than current 1080p HD technology, 4K isn't likely to catch on until there's more content to view - and a few good price cuts certainly wouldn't hurt, either.

Via Joystiq