Sony apologises over alien church invasion

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) has apologised to the Church of England over the Manchester Cathedral saga. Sony set a chapter of the game Resistance: Fall of Man inside the CofE holy building, which sparked a complaint from the Christian community.

But while Sony said it was sorry for causing any offence, it refused to withdraw the game, as requested by the Church.

Sony's apology in full

Read the full letter below:

"Dear Dean Govender,

Thank you for your email of 11 June 2007.

Please understand that Resistance: Fall of Man is a work of science fiction.

It is fantasy entertainment set against a backdrop of an alternative reality of 1950s Britain. History has been rewritten and the Second World War has not happened but a race of alien creatures has attacked the earth and the human race is engaged in a struggle to defend itself from this alien invader.

Early in the time line of the story, Manchester Cathedral is utilised as a field hospital to tend to the human casualties of the war. When the story line reaches chapter 8, the Cathedral is empty and abandoned, no longer used as a place of worship and the sequences that take place inside are to defend the building from the aliens.

We do not accept that there is any connection between contemporary issues of 21st century Manchester and a work of science fiction in which a fictitious 1955s Britain is under attack by aliens. We believe a comprehensive viewing of the work will make its content and context clear.

Accordingly we would be pleased to demonstrate it to you at a mutually convenient time.

It was not our intention to cause offence by using a representation of Manchester Cathedral in chapter 8 of the work. If we have done so we sincerely apologise.

In conclusion we note that you are consulting lawyers. We confirm that it is our policy to seek all necessary permissions for our products and services, and we believe with this particular work we have done so."