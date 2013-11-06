Nintendo: 2DS does not mean we're going to ditch 3D gaming

When Nintendo announced the 2DS, the world responded with two questions: "What the hell?" and "Has Nintendo given in on 3D"?

Having played with the console since then, we actually realised that the 2DS wasn't such a crazy idea at all. In fact, we're pretty sure there'll be a few under the Christmas trees this year.

But the second question has still been lingering. Now Nintendo has assured the world that it's not abandoning 3D, despite stripping it away to make the 2DS.

Speaking during an investors Q&A session, Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata said that putting out the 2D handheld wasn't a sign that its 3D efforts on the 3DS had been fruitless: "We are not saying that we will abandon 3D or cease to make new propositions in 3D".

2D or not 2D, that is the business decision

Iwata explained that the 2DS wasn't rushed out to fix lukewarm reception to 3D but had been in the works for some time now.

"We already realised beforehand that it would be difficult to maximise the sales potential of Nintendo 3DS without an entry-level product ready in time for the release of a new Pokemon title," he said.

It's been a strong year for the 3DS, which is helping to ease the wounds currently being made by the Wii U. Here's hoping for a Christmas sales bump.

Via CVG