EA ups prices on its PS4 and Xbox One games

Sony and Microsoft have both promised that their next-gen titles will at least start out priced the same as those on the current systems, but EA will be pushing up to a higher price point.

EA titles on the Xbox One and PS4 will be priced at £5 more in the UK than they tend to RRP for on the Xbox 360 and PS3 right now, as announced by retailer Game in a question and answer post.

"At present, the only publisher to confirm costs of their next generation games are EA, attaching a price of £54.99. No other game prices have been confirmed."

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops and the previous Modern Warfare 2 initially retailed at £55 and sales were pretty decent for both, so EA obviously sees a market opportunity in taking all of its next-gen titles to the higher price point.

As Game points out, EA is the first third party publisher to announce its pricing plans for the new consoles, but whether others will follow suit remains to be seen.

It's also worth remembering that shops won't necessarily stick to the given RRP, as witnessed with Black Ops, which several retailers offered for a lower price tag from the off.