Free headphones, speed boosts and price drops in Virgin's broadband deals flash sale

When it comes to Virgin Media, one thing we know to be certain is that its best broadband deals come from its flash sales. While some flash sale incentives left us pretty unimpressed (crates of wine come to mind), its latest attempt has gone all out.

Whether you just want Virgin's fibre broadband deals or are planning on going all out on broadband and TV deals, the ISP is currently offering up a free pair of JBL headphones with the majority of its plans.

Go for its broadband plans - M100, M200 or M350 - or its Big Bundle packages and you'll get a pair of JBL Live 400BT Wireless Headphones or £50 in bill credit. Step up to the Bigger Bundles or the 'Ultimate Oomph Bundle' and that jumps up to the more impressive JBL Live 650BTNC or £100 off your bills.

And on top of that freebie, Virgin is throwing around price drops and speed boosts across a number of plans. We've listed the key offers available in this flash sale below or head straight to the Virgin Media website to see them all in one place.

Just make sure you're fast if something catches your eye, these offers come to an end at 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 29.

Virgin's flash sale broadband deals:

Virgin Media M100 Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 activation fee | £33 £27 a month + free JBL headphones or £50 bill credit

For anyone who needs a superfast (and cheap) broadband deal, this will be the way to go right now. The 108Mb average speeds will be plenty for gamers, streamers and just anyone who needs higher speeds to save you from the fear of constant buffering. And, all of that comes at just £27 a month plus the free headphones or £50 bill credit you're getting.

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 213Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £33 per month + free JBL headphones or £50 bill credit

When it comes to Virgin, this looks like the best broadband and TV deal around right now. For just £33 per month you get boosted 213+Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV, inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles. And, that free pair of headphones.

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | £35 activation fee | £89 a month + JBL Live 650BTNC or £100 bill credit

Virgin's Ultimate Oomph Bundle is about as all out as you can go with broadband deals. Take a deep breath because there's a lot on offer here! You're getting anytime calls, speeds averaging an unbelievable 516Mb, over 260 channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K and an unlimited data SIM only deal. On top of all of that is the free headphones and two Virgin TV boxes so you can watch from two different rooms.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then - or give an advisor a call on 0800-049-2102.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

