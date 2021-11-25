Forget the LG C1, the A1 OLED is an even better Black Friday TV deal

After a good Black Friday OLED TV deal? The LG A1 may be the smartest smart TV for you to buy.

This budget OLED TV is now just $899 / £799 at a 48-inch size, vastly undercutting any other OLED screens on sale for Black Friday right now. It's on a par with last year's record-beating OLED price for the Vizio H1, which went for just $899 in a Black Friday flash sale – and the price looks to be holding. The step-up 55-inch and 65-inch sizes aren't bad either, as you'll see below.

While the LG C1 OLED may be a bit higher specified, packing in a superior processor and some HDMI 2.1 ports, the LG A1 makes do with simpler connections and a cheaper chipset that manages to reduce the overall list price.

You may have to deal with a little more video noise in dark scenes, and you won't be able to get 4K/120Hz passthrough from a PS5 or Xbox Series X games console, due to the lack of HDMI 2.1. But the overall offering – including the OLED panel – is pretty similar to the LG C1, but at a temptingly lower price. Check out our LG A1 OLED guide for more info too.

Black Friday OLED TV deal: LG A1

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $899 at Amazon

Save $300 – This entry-level OLED TV is the cheapest way to get a good OLED screen in your home over Black Friday. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio. you're getting plenty of good specification, even if the processor is a bit less powerful than that used in the C1. 55-inch: $1,299 $1,099 | 65-inch $1,799 $1,499

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £999.99 LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £999.99 £799 at Currys

Save £200 – This entry-level OLED TV is the cheapest way to get a good OLED screen in your home over Black Friday. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, you're getting plenty of good specification, even if the processor is a bit less powerful than that used in the C1. 55-inch: £999 £879 | 65-inch £1,499 £1,249

Black Friday OLED TV deal: LG C1

LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch) bundle with LG soundbar and subwoofer: $3,003.98 LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch) bundle with LG soundbar and subwoofer: $3,003.98 $2,099.99 at Walmart

Save $904 - Not only is the LG C1 an outstanding OLED display, but this deal also comes with a decent soundbar and subwoofer to boot – it's not the best audio system in the world, but it will offer you improved performance over the C1's inbuilt speakers and comes at a great price.

LG OLED65C1 LG C1 OLED 65-inch: £2,299 £1,599 at Argos

Save £700 – After something a bit bigger and better? Here's a record low price for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED. It's been a massively popular item as we head into Black Friday and remains the top pick in our list of best TVs you can buy thanks to its crisp OLED display and support for high-performance 120Hz gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You need to use the code 'LG100' at the last stage of the checkout to get this price. 55-inch: £1,499 £1,099 | 48-inch: £1,199 £899

Outside the US or UK? See the best TV deals in your region just below.

